Etherparty Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $461,606.30 and $92,872.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01190306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.93 or 0.06245012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

