Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 28,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 30,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 382,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.84% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

