EUNO Price Tops $0.0013 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 14% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $7,170.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.03 or 0.01183591 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,112,277,477 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

