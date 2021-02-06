EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Up 7%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 8,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

EV Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YECO)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

