Evedo (EVED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.92 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 82% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $5.08 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 293.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.01217840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.30 or 0.06483814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

