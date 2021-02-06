EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,273.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $75,927.63 and $93,273.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

