EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $64,245.18 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $64,245.18 and approximately $95,442.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00086683 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002638 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

