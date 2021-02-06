Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $4.02. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 276,725 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of -0.63.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

