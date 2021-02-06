Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Everbridge worth $96,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,044 shares of company stock worth $3,463,901. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $132.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

