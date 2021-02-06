Everipedia 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.67 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $54.63 million and $12.67 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,698,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,458,917 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

