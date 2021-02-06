Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

