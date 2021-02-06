EveryCoin Hits One Day Volume of $91,203.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $91,203.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 109% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.01181411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.31 or 0.06103290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (CRYPTO:EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

