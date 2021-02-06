Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

