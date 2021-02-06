Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,587 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 570,090 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,658,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $94.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

