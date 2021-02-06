Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 3.2% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40.

