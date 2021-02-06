Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.1% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.71.

