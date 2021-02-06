Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

