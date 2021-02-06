Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 26,415.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

