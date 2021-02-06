Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

