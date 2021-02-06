Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $10.87 Million Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 221,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,160.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 393,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 375,856 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $16,691,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 195,020 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of SQM opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

