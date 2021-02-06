Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

