Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68,516 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,516 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Myovant Sciences worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYOV. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 448,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $1,676,925. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

