Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.07.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $137.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

