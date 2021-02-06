Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 126.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,615 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 747,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

