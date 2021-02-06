Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

