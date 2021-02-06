Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,136.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,116.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

