ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $742,854.96 and $2,499.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.49 or 0.00643469 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00029906 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

