Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Down 0.6%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.32. 12,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 51,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32.

About Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

