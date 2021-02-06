Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XCUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exicure in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Exicure by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Exicure by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

