Expanse Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $20,280.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.16 or 0.04215455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00393655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.01160663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.94 or 0.00469911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00389854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00239996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

