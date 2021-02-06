Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 28,785.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

