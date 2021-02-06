Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.