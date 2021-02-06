Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Exponent has raised its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,636. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

