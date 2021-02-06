Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 694,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,916. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.