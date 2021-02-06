Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 46.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $116.62 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

