Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

EXR stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

