extraDNA Price Hits $0.0004 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One extraDNA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $478,273.18 and $145,093.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,694.61 or 1.00205581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.08 or 0.01150013 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00299387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00219946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00062068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00037549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001830 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.