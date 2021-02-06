Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 44.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 58,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 26,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

