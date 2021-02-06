Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

