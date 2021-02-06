Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

