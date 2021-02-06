Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.