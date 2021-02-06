FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $392.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.30 million and the highest is $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

NYSE FDS opened at $317.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.25. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

