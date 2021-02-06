FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.97. 160,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,963. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

