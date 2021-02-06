Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 21,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $477.92 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.85 and a 200-day moving average of $456.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

