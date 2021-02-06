Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

