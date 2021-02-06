FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1.89 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.