FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.0008 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 99.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $108,513.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063038 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00230271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048330 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

