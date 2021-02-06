Fantom Price Tops $0.13 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market cap of $331.61 million and $62.41 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.37 or 0.01134922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.25 or 0.06279368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022865 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

