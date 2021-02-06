Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $362.55 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $362.55 million and $94.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.22 or 0.01195136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.91 or 0.06338091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00050306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014603 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

