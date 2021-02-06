Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) & Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Financial Review

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) and Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Farmer Bros., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 1 1 0 2.50 Farmer Bros. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tattooed Chef currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.10%. Farmer Bros. has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.71%. Given Tattooed Chef’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Farmer Bros..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Farmer Bros. shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Farmer Bros. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Farmer Bros.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef N/A N/A $2.35 million N/A N/A Farmer Bros. $501.32 million 0.23 -$37.09 million ($1.26) -5.23

Tattooed Chef has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmer Bros..

Risk & Volatility

Tattooed Chef has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros. has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Farmer Bros.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef N/A -164.88% -3.97% Farmer Bros. -10.44% -11.91% -4.14%

Summary

Tattooed Chef beats Farmer Bros. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand in the frozen food section of retail food stores. Tattooed Chef, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Paramount, California.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Project D.I.R.E.C.T., Fair Trade Certified, Public Domain, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brands, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, grocery chains, and foodservice distributors. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. has strategic partnership with High Brew Coffee. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

